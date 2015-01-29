Treat Your Palate

Do you enjoy a good wine paired with the perfect cheese and cured meat?

If so, you’ll love Kauai’s newest restaurant, Palate Wine Bar, located in Kilauea.

Two doors down from The Bistro, already a North Shore favorite, Palate offers an excellent selection of fine wines and beers from around the world, along with a delicious menu of sampler plates, pintxos, bocadillos and sandwiches.

NSK was lucky enough to attend the ‘soft’ opening last night, where we enjoyed a few glasses of Pascual Toso Malbec, which went perfectly with the Palate Sample Plate (seen above), Marcona Almonds and Honey and House Roasted Tri Tip and Tomato.

The intimate atmosphere and friendly, knowledgable staff were also big pluses, which makes us believe this place will be a success.

We know we’ll be back. Maybe tonight.



Palate Wine Bar

2474 Keneke St

Kilauea, HI 96754

(808) 212 – 1974

Open everyday

4 – 10 pm

http://www.palatewinebar.net